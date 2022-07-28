Advertisement

Craven County officials asking for community help to finding women wanted for potential fraud questioning

Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County(Craven County Sheriffs' Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help to find three women wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the publics help identifying the three women in the picture.

Deputies say they are wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.

If you know these women, you are asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357.

