Craven County officials asking for community help to finding women wanted for potential fraud questioning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help to find three women wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said they need the publics help identifying the three women in the picture.

Deputies say they are wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.

If you know these women, you are asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.