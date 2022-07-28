Coast Guard and FRCE officially team up to support military aviation

Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont and Coast Guard Aviation...
Fleet Readiness Center East Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont and Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center Commanding Officer Capt. Tad B. Wilson, along with several representatives of the compliance and quality teams from each facility, take part in a signing ceremony that formalized the collaboration between the two facilities. Leaders said working together to share information stands to benefit both facilities, which have similar missions and face similar challenges.(Fleet Readiness Center East)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East and the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistic Center (ALC) have decided to team up.

The decision was made after both organizations met with a third-party auditor in Elizabeth City.

Capt. James Belmont, FRCE commanding officer, said that FRCE and the ALC have been working together informally for several years. They share advice, solutions to problems, and collaborate on issues impacting them both.

Meredith Ellis, the process management representative at ALC, describes the ALC’s relationship with FRCE as a mutual give-and-take that will be the foundation of a strong relationship between the two.

