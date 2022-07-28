Coast Guard and FRCE officially team up to support military aviation

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East and the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistic Center (ALC) have decided to team up.

The decision was made after both organizations met with a third-party auditor in Elizabeth City.

Capt. James Belmont, FRCE commanding officer, said that FRCE and the ALC have been working together informally for several years. They share advice, solutions to problems, and collaborate on issues impacting them both.

Meredith Ellis, the process management representative at ALC, describes the ALC’s relationship with FRCE as a mutual give-and-take that will be the foundation of a strong relationship between the two.

