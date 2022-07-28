Children’s Miracle Network hosts Miracle Treat Day to raise money for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dairy Queen is bringing some relief to kids at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, which is part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day in Eastern Carolina and several Dairy Queens are giving back in order to brighten the days of children in the area.

James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital wants to ensure that every child has a chance to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Still, its staff can’t do that alone.

$1 or more from every blizzard treat sold at participating Dairy Queens will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Elise Ironmonger, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals development coordinator, says that days like Thursday are special because of the joy they bring children.

“Days like today and partnering with local community partners like Dairy Queen is so important, especially to our friends like Amelia,” Ironmonger said. “Amelia was in our hospital when she was just nine months old with leukemia. So days like this where all the funds raised go straight to help kids like her in the hospital... there’s nothing better.”

There are 13 total participating locations throughout Eastern Carolina.

Dairy Queen has been a partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 38 years and has raised more than $170,000 locally for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.

