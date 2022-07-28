Charlotte woman pleads guilty to selling unapproved COVID-19 remedy

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she sold unapproved drugs on her website that claimed to be remedies and treatments for COVID-19.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young says in a news release that Diana Daffin of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to selling unapproved drugs with the intent to defraud or mislead the Food and Drug Administration.

Court documents and statements made in court showed that in March 2020, the FDA learned that she was selling unapproved drugs on her website.

Prosecutors also said she sold unapproved drugs to an undercover agent.

