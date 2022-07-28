All lanes of I-95 North closed after third crash within 24 hours

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WAVE 3 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, N.C. (WITN) - All lanes of I-95 North are closed near mile marker 160 in Halifax County. It marks the third crash within a one-mile stretch of the highway in the last 24 hours.

WRAL reports Several vehicles are involved in the crash. Live video shows traffic completely stopped, causing a struggle for emergency responders who are trying to reach the crash.

A large red crane has been brought into the area to help.

This is very close to the location on I-95 where another serious crash happened just 8 hours prior, closing the entire northbound direction of I-95 on Thursday morning during the commute. That crash was at mile marker 162.

At 11:30 p.m. the night before, another crash involving two vehicles shut down one lane of I-95 near mile marker 160 as well.

It is unknown what caused the crash this morning as well as the one this evening.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker died here Wednesday morning.
Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor
Three women wanted for questioning in Craven County
Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning

Latest News

Senator Don Davis
State senator and District One candidate Don Davis in Greenville for NC Democratic Party tour
(Source: MGN)
Charlotte woman pleads guilty to selling unapproved COVID-19 remedy
The Craven County Sheriff's Office - Animal Protective Services says this mom was tied to a...
Mother dog & pups rescued from backyard breeder in Craven County
Carnie Hedgepeth
‘Starting to see improvements’: Beaufort County emergency services director continues rehab in Atlanta