All lanes of I-95 North closed after third crash within 24 hours

HALIFAX, N.C. (WITN) - All lanes of I-95 North are closed near mile marker 160 in Halifax County. It marks the third crash within a one-mile stretch of the highway in the last 24 hours.

WRAL reports Several vehicles are involved in the crash. Live video shows traffic completely stopped, causing a struggle for emergency responders who are trying to reach the crash.

A large red crane has been brought into the area to help.

This is very close to the location on I-95 where another serious crash happened just 8 hours prior, closing the entire northbound direction of I-95 on Thursday morning during the commute. That crash was at mile marker 162.

At 11:30 p.m. the night before, another crash involving two vehicles shut down one lane of I-95 near mile marker 160 as well.

It is unknown what caused the crash this morning as well as the one this evening.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.