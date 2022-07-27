Winterville seeking input on traffic garden at town park

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina town wants public input on the design of a traffic garden at one of its parks.

Winterville will have the area’s first traffic garden at Hillcrest Park, utilizing the unstriped portion of the parking lot.

Organizers say it will be a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians to learn about road safety in a protected environment.

In addition to the town, Bike Walk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups are working on the project.

People can take an online survey through August 7th, or they can give feedback in person at Winterville’s Summer Splash this coming Tuesday.

The traffic garden will be completed this fall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.