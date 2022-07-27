Advertisement

WILSON POLICE: Shots that hit Gillette Stadium fired from 1/2 mile away

This is GoPro video of the Wilson baseball shooting.
This is GoPro video of the Wilson baseball shooting.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Wilson police say a ballfield hit by gunfire earlier this month apparently was not the intended target.

The shooting happened on July 10 at Gillette Stadium in Wilson during a youth baseball game when an unoccupied car in the parking lot was hit by gunfire.

At the time, a Little League state championship tournament was underway.

According to Wilson police, through an extensive investigation, they found three shell casings about half a mile from the minivan that was hit.

Police say the shell casings were discovered near the roadway around a traffic sign which appeared to be hit three times.

A private engineering company conducted a survey which confirmed the baseball fields can not be seen from where the roadway sign and casings were found.

Earlier this month, police said there was no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire.

