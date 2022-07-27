Advertisement

Virginia man gets $500,000 bond in Onslow County murder

Virginia man charged in Onslow County murder
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man was given bond Tuesday, a day after he was charged with murder in Onslow County.

Onslow County deputies arrested James McAlee for the July 5th murder at Patriot Place Mobile Home Park in Hubert.

Jared Musgrove, 27, was killed after being shot twice, deputies said.

On Tuesday, a District Court judge gave the 46-year-old a $500,000 bond. The victim’s mother, who also lives in Virginia, feels McAlee should not have been given any bond in her son’s murder case.

The investigation revealed that the 46-year-old McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia to confront Musgrove about a relationship the victim had with the man’s adult daughter.

Deputies said the two men had a fight. They were separated, but deputies say McAlee got a gun from his truck and then shot Musgrove.

At this point, McAlee remains in jail.

