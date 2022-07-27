Advertisement

Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting

Michael Lynch / Christopher Lynch
Michael Lynch / Christopher Lynch(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount brothers are accused of shooting into a home with two women and a toddler inside.

Edgecombe County deputies have charged Christopher Lynch, 36, and Michael Lynch, 31, with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into occupied property.

It happened Tuesday on Highway 43 outside of Rocky Mount.

Deputies say two women and a three-year-old child were inside the home at the time. Luckily, no one was hit by the gunfire and deputies said this was a targeted attack.

The brothers were jailed on $850,000 bonds.

