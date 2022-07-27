State COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up from last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Reported cases of COVID-19 and hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients are up in North Carolina this week as compared with last week.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows 32,156 COVID-19 cases were reported for the week ending on July 23rd. In comparison, 28,950 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on July 16th.

State data also says hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients are up for the week ending on July 23rd, with 1,290 patients with the virus admitted. That compares with 1,102 patients with the virus admitted the week ending on July 16th.

The percentage of emergency room visits for COVID symptoms also rose the week ending on July 23rd, albeit just slightly, with 6.8% of emergency room visits being for COVID symptoms that week. That compares with 6.7% the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater dropped for the week ending on July 20th, with 20.5 million virus particles found in the wastewater, compared with 25.8 million the week before.

The NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.

