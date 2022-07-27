Six ENC communities among those getting hundreds of millions in clean water funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Six communities in Eastern Carolina are among those set to receive hundreds of millions in state water and wastewater infrastructure funding.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Wednesday that communities across the state will get a record $789.4 million in funding to help pay for 385 projects, including 140 construction projects.

Cooper says five projects will provide water connections in underserved or disadvantaged communities. The ones in Eastern Carolina are:

Nash County getting $12,775,170 to extend waterlines to connect Nash County Area II and Northern Nash water systems.

Greenevers, in Duplin County, getting $1,300,466 to install waterlines for 63 new connections in underserved areas.

Edgecombe County getting $1,126,850 to install waterlines and 20 new services to disadvantaged areas.

Other notable projects include three others that will take place in Eastern Carolina. They are:

Edenton, in Chowan County, will get $4,854,725 for two new water wells and to conduct asset inventory and assessments.

Ocracoke Sanitary District, in Hyde County, will receive $5,753,000 for a water tank replacement and asset inventory and assessment of their drinking water system.

Littleton, in Halifax County, will get $2,276,500 for wastewater treatment plant improvements and pump station rehabilitation.

“Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities and businesses,” Cooper said. “The historic level of investment provided by the American Rescue Plan will help increase resiliency, support economic growth in our state and improve access to clean water in the communities that need it most.”

WITN is told that the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure got more than 700 applications from 94 of the state’s 100 counties, asking for more than $3.1 billion.

This round of funding includes the first awards of the American Rescue Plan Act water and wastewater funding on the state level, as well as $174,846,696 in funds in the 2022-23 state budget, signed by Governor Cooper on July 11th of this year.

“These funds will replace aging infrastructure and help utilities remain viable, which benefits the health and economic well-being of communities across our state,” DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said.

Cooper’s office says that the application period for the next round of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects, which will include the first ARPA stormwater funding, ends on Sept. 30th at 5 p.m. The application training schedule can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.