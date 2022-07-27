Advertisement

Second teen wanted in Greenville murder caught in Pennsylvania

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager wanted for a Greenville murder has been nabbed in Pennsylvania.

Andre’vious Spencer was arrested this afternoon in Harrisburg.

He was wanted for the June 15th shooting death of Idn Arrington. The 17-year-old was gunned down on Kennedy Circle, and he died at a nearby residence.

Carlos Cox, 18, was taken into custody the night of the shooting and charged with murder.

Carlos Cox
Carlos Cox(Pitt County jail/WITN)

Greenville police said Spencer was caught with help from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Dauphin County Adult and Juvenile Probation, Pennsylvania State Parole, and the FBI.

