Roofing contractor dies after fall from Morehead City Library roof

A-D’s Metal Roofing Company of Morehead City started work on the new roof on Sunday.
A-D's Metal Roofing Company of Morehead City started work on the new roof on Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A contractor has died after falling off the roof of the Morehead City Library.

The town says it happened around 8:25 a.m. at the library on South 8th Street.

The victim was sent to Carteret Health Care where he died from the injuries.

A-D’s Metal Roofing Company of Morehead City started work on the new roof on Sunday. The state Department of Labor is investigating the worker’s death while the library is closed today.

Earlier this year the library moved into the old municipal building.

