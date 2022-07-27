Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Types of Lightning Strikes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you ever seen lightning fork out in different directions? The direction of the fork is the direction the lightning is striking. Check out the trivia question below and come up with an answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question July 27 (WITN)

The answer can be anything from all are strikes to some are to none are. See below for the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer July 27 (WITN)

Cloud to ground lightning is the most common, however lightning can strike from high objects up to the cloud. It can also strike from the cloud out into clear air as well as strike from one cloud to another. So, all of these are types of lightning strikes. Indulge me to share one pet peeve. When referring to lightning in the sky, there is not an “e” in the work. Lightening refers to making something a brighter or less saturated color. Wheh, glad I got that off my chest. I feel much better. haha - Phillip Williams

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.