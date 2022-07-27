Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Livia

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 27 is Livia.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the almost four month old puppy has been in their care since May.

The sweet girl is a friend to all who loves both puppies and people. All she needs in someone to give her lots of love and pets.

She enjoys playing with squeaky toys and get the zoomies when she’s excited.

If you’re interested in adopting Livia visit The Humane Society of Eastern NC’s website.

