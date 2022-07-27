No injuries reported in Goldsboro morning house fire

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Goldsboro.

The City of Goldsboro Fire Department says that shortly after 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire on North John Street.

The department says flames were showing on several sides of the home.

WITN is told that despite the heat and obstacles, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported at the time.

The department shared more photos of the fire on its Facebook page, which can be seen below.

Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27. (City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

Firefighters work to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27. (City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27. (City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

