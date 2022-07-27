Advertisement

No injuries reported in Goldsboro morning house fire

Firefighters use water hose on house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of...
Firefighters use water hose on house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27.(City of Goldsboro Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Goldsboro.

The City of Goldsboro Fire Department says that shortly after 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire on North John Street.

The department says flames were showing on several sides of the home.

WITN is told that despite the heat and obstacles, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported at the time.

The department shared more photos of the fire on its Facebook page, which can be seen below.

Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the...
Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27.(City of Goldsboro Fire Department)
Firefighters work to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the...
Firefighters work to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27.(City of Goldsboro Fire Department)
Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the...
Firefighter works to put out flames at a house fire on North John Street in Goldsboro on the morning of Wednesday, July 27.(City of Goldsboro Fire Department)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Isaiah Taylor
‘He made me proud’: Family of fatal Kinston shooting victim speaks out
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
One arrested after man shot in Greenville

Latest News

Name released of contractor who died after fall from Morehead City Library roof
Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Michael Lynch / Christopher Lynch
Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting
Gov. Cooper
Six ENC communities among those getting hundreds of millions in clean water funding