New York Giants sign former ECU lineman Garrett McGhin

McGhin played this spring in the USFL
Courtesy: Stephen Igoe, 247Sports
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU lineman Garrett McGhin has found his way back to the NFL. Giants.com reporting the former Pirate has signed with the New York Giants. Multiple reports are out confirming the signing.

McGhin played in the newly formed United States Football League this season. He was named to the inaugural all-USFL team in June. McGhin played, and started, in all nine games for the New Jersey Generals.

McGhin played four seasons for ECU playing in 48 games for the Pirates.

