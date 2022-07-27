New Bern alderman Ward One and Ward Two winners announced

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern alderman Ward one and Ward two races have been decided.

Rick Prill will be the new alderman for Ward One. He beat incumbent Sabrina Bengel by a vote count of 780 to 602 (56.4% to 43.6%).

Hazel Royal will be the new alderman for Ward Two. She beat Jennell Reddick by a vote count of 377 to 341 (52.5% to 47.5%).

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.