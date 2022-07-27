NC State quarterback Leary picked as conference preseason player of the year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is the preseason pick to finish as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while league favorite Clemson leads all schools with six players on the league’s preseason all-conference team. The league released the team following voting by media members at last week’s ACC media days. Leary earned 40 of 164 votes for preseason player of the year to beat out Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who earned 30 votes after guiding the Demon Deacons to last year’s ACC title game. North Carolina receiver Josh Downs led all players with 128 points. N.C. State had five all-ACC picks, followed by Miami and Boston College with three each.

