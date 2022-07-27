Advertisement

Monkeypox case found in Pitt County

Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
Public health director: Monkeypox case found in Pitt County
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department says a case of monkeypox has been found in Pitt County.

Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says a report on July 18th found a case of monkeypox in Pitt County and the test result was further verified the next day.

Silvernail says that the case was not acquired in Pitt County and there are currently no exposures in Pitt County. No additional information on the monkeypox case will be given in order to protect the patient’s privacy.

WITN is told that Pitt County is currently the hub for the region for monkeypox vaccines, and Beaufort and Pamlico counties have asked for small quantities of the vaccines.

Silvernail urges those who qualify to be able to get a vaccine to do so.

