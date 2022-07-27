Man gets 28 years in Eastern Carolina robbery spree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man will spend the next 28 years in federal prison for an armed robbery spree across six Eastern Carolina counties.

Jequayves Britt pleaded guilty last December to robbing stores in Greene, Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash, Pitt, and Wilson counties back in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it began on July 12, 2019, when Britt robbed the Kangaroo Express on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount. They say that same night, Britt robbed the Fuel Doc on Cokey Road in Rocky Mount.

Two days later, Britt, and the getaway driver, Jacob Evans, tried to rob the S&J Mart in Wilson. Later that night, Britt robbed the City Gas and Convenience Store on Forest Hills Road in Wilson and then the Speedway on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

On July 16, Britt held up the New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids and then again robbed the Kangaroo Express in Rocky Mount.

On July 18, the man robbed the Dollar General in Sharpsburg and the Dollar General in Pinetops.

Then on July 21, Britt tried to rob the Circle K on South Memorial Drive in Greenville, while Britt and Evans held up the Sheetz on Portertown Road in Greenville. Later, Britt robbed the Speedway on Highway 258 in Snow Hill. During the robbery, prosecutors say he accidentally fired his gun and shot himself in the leg. They said Evans drove Britt to Wayne UNC Health Care for the gunshot wound.

The feds say in many of the robberies, Britt was caught on store surveillance cameras while cell phone records placed him at the businesses around the time of the crimes.

Evans was given an 11-1/2 year sentence for his part in the crime spree back in February.

