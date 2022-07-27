‘Like nothing I’ve ever seen’: Woman avoids death when tree falls on her

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is lucky to be alive after a tree unexpectedly fell on top of her.

While outside of her home in Bethel Tuesday night, the unthinkable happened to Donna Matthews. Without warning, a large tree fell on top of her.

“Next thing I know, I heard a loud cracking,” Matthews said. “I looked up and saw these limbs falling down and I ended up underneath that stuff. It knocked my shoes off. That’s how hard it hit me.”

Matthews’ boyfriend, Ernest Willis, says he was walking down East Street when he heard a crash.

He arrived home to find Matthews crawling toward the porch.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack, I almost collapsed,” Willis said. “It was like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Soon after, first responders arrived to check on Matthews, who walked away with a few scratches.

She believes her quick thinking prevented her from serious injury.

“I put my hands and it ended up blocking me from all the limbs and it ended up scratching me all over my arms,” Matthews said. “I’m glad to be here, it shocked me and I can’t believe that tree fell and how big it was.”

The tree is believed to have fallen as just part of a freak accident. It was not weather-related.

