Judge gives man bond after being charged for mobile home murder

HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man was given bond Tuesday, a day after he was charged with murder in Onslow County.

Onslow County deputies arrested James McAlee for the July 5th murder of Jared Musgrove, 27, at Patriot Place Mobile Home Park in Hubert.

Musgrove was killed after being shot twice, deputies said.

The District Court judge gave James McAlee a $500,000 secured bond despite a no bond request from law enforcement and the district attorney.

Musgrove’s mother says her son’s death has left her family shocked and fearful of what’s next.

“I know that Jared called my oldest son like 1:30 that morning and said that Mia’s dad said he was on his way down there to, you know, ‘F’ him up,” Jara Musgrove said, remembering the events from July 5th.

The “Mia” Jara Musgrove referred to is McAlee’s daughter.

“We know everybody was drinking. It was 4th of July. Everybody was partying and having cookouts. And I’m not saying Jared is an Angel, but Jared never would have believed he was so naive that he never would have thought that guy would shoot him,” Jara Musgrove continued.

Reports say McAlee, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, drove all the way to Hubert in Onslow County to confront Musgrove for allegedly being involved with and hitting his daughter.

“We interviewed all the individuals at the scene that night,” Col. Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The actual altercation was broken up by friends, family, and associates of the victim. The victim actually had gotten away from the suspect but the suspect then went and retrieved [a] handgun from the vehicle.”

Thomas said McAlee had to be released after the shooting due to a lack of evidence. He was later arrested after several weeks of investigation, appearing in court on Tuesday.

“And I mean, I’m just flabbergasted that this guy would even get a bond. We were sure as a family that this guy, he’s in jail. He’s not getting out,” Jara Musgrove said.

Jara Musgrove says she and her family are now left with grief. “I know he called me a week before this happened, he’s like, ‘mom, I don’t want to be down here anymore.’ He said ‘I want to be home.’”

Thomas explained that the sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office don’t have authority over District Court judges.

The sheriff’s office says it found several other weapons in McAlee’s car when investigating the crime scene, but only confiscated the weapon used to kill Musgrove.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.