Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory today and expected Thursday and Friday

Heat index values will top 105 each afternoon through Friday
First Alert Forecast For July 27, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Heat Advisory: Nearly all of Eastern North Carolina is under a Heat Advisory through 8pm Wednesday. The mid 90° highs will combine with high humidity levels to make if feel like 102-107° this afternoon. Remember to stay well hydrated and pay close attention to your body as the dangerous heat builds. Heat advisories are looking likely both Thursday and Friday as well.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A front will lift northward Wednesday, slightly decreasing our storm coverage and lifting temperatures a degree or two from Tuesday. Mid 90s are forecast Wednesday with upper 90s expected Thursday and Friday. The heat index will be up to 110 degrees, especially Thursday and Friday.

Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WITN)

Another front will slowly sink southward into eastern Carolina over the weekend, leading to increasing rain chances Saturday into Sunday. Rain chances will increase to 60% Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend down a bit with highs perhaps staying below 90° by Sunday.

The tropics remain quiet, and while that is expected at this point in the season, we are quickly approaching the more active weeks of the year (Mid August through Late September). If you haven’t done so already, now is a great time to make sure your hurricane supplies are up-to-date.

Wednesday

Hot weather continues. High of 95. Max heat index: 107°. Isolated afternoon storms. Wind: WSW 12 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and blazing hot. High of 97. Max heat index: 109°. Wind: WSW 10-20.

Friday

Staying toasty hot with isolated storms late in the day. High of 97. Max heat index: 109°. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Building clouds with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High of 92. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance: 60%

Sunday

Scattered showers and storms with a high near 88. Rain chance: 60%

