Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jeffrey Odham has defeated Toussaint Summers in the New Bern runoff mayoral election.

Odham defeated Summers by a vote count of 3,183 to 2,974

Odham called for the runoff back in May after losing the election to Summers who was New Bern’s former police chief. Odham lost by four votes.

In the July 26 runoff election, Odham was leading the race after early voting results came in, which he did not win in May.

City spokesperson Colleen Roberts says Odham will take office in September.

