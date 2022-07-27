Jamesville U14 softball team wins Babe Ruth World Series title

Treasure Coast, FL (WITN) - The Jamesville U14 softball team claimed the Babe Ruth World Series title for their division on Wednesday defeating Florida’s Mad Beach Riptide 7-3 in the championship game.

The North Carolinians got 2 RBI from Isabelle Williams. Claire Ferebee went the distance in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned with 4 strikeouts for Jamesville.

The Jamesville team is made up of Chloe Clifton, Ella Hayes, Hannah Lilley, Olivia Hogge, Lane Gregory, Isabelle Williams, Callee Perry, Hylee Jarrett, Chloe Ferebee, Clair Ferebee, and Juju Woods.



Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.