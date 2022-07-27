Advertisement

Jamesville U14 softball team wins Babe Ruth World Series title

Jamesville 7, Mad Beach Riptide 3
Babe Ruth Softball World Series 2022
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Treasure Coast, FL (WITN) - The Jamesville U14 softball team claimed the Babe Ruth World Series title for their division on Wednesday defeating Florida’s Mad Beach Riptide 7-3 in the championship game.

The North Carolinians got 2 RBI from Isabelle Williams. Claire Ferebee went the distance in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned with 4 strikeouts for Jamesville.

The Jamesville team is made up of Chloe Clifton, Ella Hayes, Hannah Lilley, Olivia Hogge, Lane Gregory, Isabelle Williams, Callee Perry, Hylee Jarrett, Chloe Ferebee, Clair Ferebee, and Juju Woods.

