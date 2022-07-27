Advertisement

Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League 8-10 year old’s win Tournament of State Champions

North Carolina 8, South Carolina 2
Greenville Tar Heel Little League Logo
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) – Greenville Little League’s 8-10-year-old Tar Heel team has won the 2022 Tournament of State Champions beating Taylors, S.C. 8-2 Wednesday in Wilson.

Tar Heel broke a 2-2 in the 5th inning with a huge 6 run frame to claim the championship.

Members of the team include Easton Meadows, Cayden McNeill, Rob Rhodes, Mason Williams, Conner Senatore, Cannon Warren, Brayden Winfield, Jackson Jabs, Thomas D’Alonzo, Brynson Purvis, Logan Kendrick, Tilghman Dody, Haiden Simo, manager Raymie Styons, assistant coach Doug Warren, and assistant coach Scott Senator.

Tar Heel claims its 3rd 8-10-year-old TOSC title. They also won in 2017 and 2019. There is no Little League World Series for this age group.

