Free event in Jackson being held this weekend to address gun, gang violence

Gun violence event(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, N.C. (WITN) - United Services Youth, Inc. is hosting an event to address gun violence this weekend. It is free, and anyone is welcome to attend.

Guns, Gangs & Young Lives Matter will focus on raising awareness of the war against violence on youth and families. Guest presenters include Sonynia Lenard, Sheriff-Elect Tyrone Ruffin, DJ 3Two1, Malcolm Harrell, and there will be a free performance by Free Derrick.

Other guests include Marcia Watford and Judge Brenda Branch.

The event will be on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cultural Wellness Center. The address is 9536 NC 305 in Jackson, NC. Free lunch will be provided as well.

Visitors will also have access to a school supply giveaway, in addition to gifts and prizes to win.

For more information, you can contact Marcia Watford at (252) 642-4262 or m.watford@usginc.org.

United Services Youth, Inc. covers Bertie, Hertford, Northampton, and Halifax Counties.

