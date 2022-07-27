FRCE adds two new precise measuring machines

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has added two powerful machines that can scan the surface of an object and calculate its dimensions.

FRCE says the coordinate measuring machines help the reverse engineering process by taking a piece of equipment’s full measurements in order to reconstruct it.

Similar to a ruler or tape measure, the machine calculates an equipment’s dimensions, but with more precise measurements. These devices can measure in increments thinner than our human hair, WITN is told.

“The installation of two new CMMs increases the depot’s large-volume CMM capabilities by fifty percent; this translates into a significant reduction in turnaround time for the Naval Aviation Enterprise large support equipment and components. The new technology on these machines allows for both non-contact and contact measurements. We are very excited to grow our technology with these machines and deliver faster and more accurate measurements for our customers.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.