FRCE adds two new precise measuring machines

Ben Pate, operations manager at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Precision Measurement...
Ben Pate, operations manager at Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) Precision Measurement Center, operates a coordinate measuring machine (CMM). A CMM is a device that measures the geometry of physical objects by sensing points on the surface of the object with a probe. This machine is one of two new CMMs FRCE acquired capable of large-volume measurement. Depot officials say the additional machines will improve efficiency and reduce wait times caused by maintenance and equipment calibration.(Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East has added two powerful machines that can scan the surface of an object and calculate its dimensions.

FRCE says the coordinate measuring machines help the reverse engineering process by taking a piece of equipment’s full measurements in order to reconstruct it.

Similar to a ruler or tape measure, the machine calculates an equipment’s dimensions, but with more precise measurements. These devices can measure in increments thinner than our human hair, WITN is told.

“The installation of two new CMMs increases the depot’s large-volume CMM capabilities by fifty percent; this translates into a significant reduction in turnaround time for the Naval Aviation Enterprise large support equipment and components. The new technology on these machines allows for both non-contact and contact measurements. We are very excited to grow our technology with these machines and deliver faster and more accurate measurements for our customers.”

Michael Wagoner, FRCE Metrology Engineering and Precision Measurement Center branch manager

