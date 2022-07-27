Felons who are not in jail may register to vote starting Wednesday
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -Starting Wednesday, felons who are not in jail or prison may register to vote.
North Carolina previously restricted felons from voting until their sentence was complete.
Earlier this year, a state superior court ruled that law unconstitutional.
That decision has been appealed, but while it is on appeal, felons may vote in any state elections.
