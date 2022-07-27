ECU kicker Daffer named to Lou Groza Placekicker Award watch list

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WITN – East Carolina football kicker Owen Daffer named to the 2022 Lou Groza Placekicker Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Daffer has also been named Preseason All-American Athletic Conference by Athlons and Phil Steel’s College Football Preview Magazine.

The award goes to the top place kicker in college football. It’s named for former Cleveland Browns kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza.

20 semifinalists will be announced on Thursday, November 3rd, finalists are announced on Tuesday, November 22nd, and the national winner will be announced on Thursday, December 8th during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The award will be presented at a banquet on December 5th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.