Chocowinity U16 softball wins Babe Ruth World Series Title

Treasure Coast, FL (WITN) - The Chocowinity U16 softball team claimed the World Series Championship for its division on Wednesday by beating JPRD of Louisiana 15-0 in the tournament final.

Chocowinity was runner-up last year and were able to get it done this time around.

According to the box score Jaden Clark had 3 hits, 3 RBI and also pitched four shutout innings in the championship win.

The Chocowinity team is made up of Sommer Waters, Jaden Clark, Jorden Clark, Taylor Willard, Emily Mondragon, Londyn Keech, Kelsey Roach, Savanna Bland, Taylor McHenry, and Dana Ransom.



