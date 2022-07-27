Advertisement

Chocowinity U16 softball wins Babe Ruth World Series Title

Chocowinity 15, JPRD 0 (4 innings)
Babe Ruth Softball World Series 2022
Babe Ruth Softball World Series 2022(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Treasure Coast, FL (WITN) - The Chocowinity U16 softball team claimed the World Series Championship for its division on Wednesday by beating JPRD of Louisiana 15-0 in the tournament final.

Chocowinity was runner-up last year and were able to get it done this time around.

According to the box score Jaden Clark had 3 hits, 3 RBI and also pitched four shutout innings in the championship win.

The Chocowinity team is made up of Sommer Waters, Jaden Clark, Jorden Clark, Taylor Willard, Emily Mondragon, Londyn Keech, Kelsey Roach, Savanna Bland, Taylor McHenry, and Dana Ransom.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Isaiah Taylor
‘He made me proud’: Family of fatal Kinston shooting victim speaks out
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
One arrested after man shot in Greenville
Jeffrey Odham (left) and Toussaint Summers (right)
Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor

Latest News

Tar Heel Little League 8-10 year olds win Tournament of State championship
Greenville’s Tar Heel Little League 8-10 year old’s win Tournament of State Champions
ECU placekicker Owen Daffer
ECU kicker Daffer named to Lou Groza Placekicker Award watch list
Sports Spotlight: ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers hosts youth football camp
Sports Spotlight: ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers hosts youth football camp
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers hosts youth football camp
Sports Spotlight: ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers hosts youth football camp