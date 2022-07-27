Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Isaiah Taylor
‘He made me proud’: Family of fatal Kinston shooting victim speaks out
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
One arrested after man shot in Greenville
Ten cases of monkeypox reported in North Carolina in 4 days

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
2 former cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. investigating Trump, fake elector scheme allegations, reports say
Felons who are not in jail may register to vote starting Wednesday
Felons who are not in jail may register to vote starting Wednesday