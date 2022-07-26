Virginia man charged in Onslow County murder

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man is in an Eastern Carolina jail on a murder charge.

Onslow County deputies arrested James McAlee for the July 5th murder at Patriot Place Mobile Home Park in Hubert.

Jared Musgrove, 27, was killed after being shot twice, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that the 46-year-old McAlee drove from Alexandria, Virginia to confront Musgrove about a relationship the victim had with the man’s adult daughter.

Deputies said the two men had a fight. They were separated, but deputies say McAlee got a gun from his truck and then shot Musgrove.

McAlee was arrested on Monday and is being held without bond on the murder charge.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.