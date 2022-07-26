Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

