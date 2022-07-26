Advertisement

Polls now open for New Bern mayoral runoff election

Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers
Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers(jeffreyodham.com / summersformayor.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Voters can now cast their ballots in the New Bern mayoral runoff Tuesday that will determine the new leader of the city.

Jeffery Odham and Toussaint Summers are the candidates vying for the seat.

Odham called for the runoff back in May after losing the election to Summers who was New Bern’s former police chief. Odham lost by four votes.

Other races to watch today are for Alderman wards one and two.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

WITN will be covering the election results and polling opinions of voters casting their ballots.

