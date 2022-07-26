Advertisement

Panthers report to Training Camp, starting QB battle takes center stage

Mayfield, Darnold, and Corral to compete for starting job
Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp
Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - If Sam Darnold is bitter about the Carolina Panthers’ decision to trade for Baker Mayfield, he’s doing a great job of hiding his feelings.

Darnold said Tuesday he welcomes the competition at quarterback. He says he believes the competition will be a good thing for the team.

Coach Matt Rhule views the quarterback situation as an open competition as the Panthers prepare to begin practice on Wednesday.

Rhule said he wasn’t ready to discuss how he plans to divide up reps at practice until after he has a chance to meet with his quarterbacks. Nor would he put a timetable on when he hopes to announce a starter.

General Manager Scott Fitterer said during a press conference on Tuesday he expects to carry three quarterbacks on the roster all season.

