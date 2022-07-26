Advertisement

Kinston man now charged with second Monday morning murder

Ervin Waters, Jr.
Ervin Waters, Jr.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is now charged with both deadly shootings that happened early Monday morning just blocks apart.

Ervin Waters, Jr. was charged today with the murder of 28-year-old John Palmer who was shot on Airport Road early Monday.

He already faces a murder charge for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Taylor who died on Hyman Avenue. The two shootings happened about an hour apart, according to police.

Waters was also charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a 71-year-old woman after multiple shots were fired into a car she was in at Adkin and East Bright streets. That shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Kinston police on Tuesday also charged Calvin Suggs for his involvement in the murder of Taylor and the attempted murder on Adkin Street. He is charged with aid and abet to both murder and attempted murder.

Suggs was jailed on a $2-million bond.

Calvin Suggs
Calvin Suggs(Kinston Police Department)

On Monday, police charged Samuel Roberts with aid and abet in the same two shootings.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that they believe all of those directly responsible for these shootings have been caught.

Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts(Kinston Police Department)

