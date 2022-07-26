Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Feeling over 100 today; Scattered gusty storms

Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday aft./evening mainly north
WITN First Alert Forecast For July 26, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As a front stalls north of us Tuesday, a few thunderstorms will form over the northern half of our area Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center puts the northern half of ENC in a level 1 risk for a severe thunderstorm Tuesday. Any storm which forms may have strong, gusty winds. The storm motion is expected to be toward the east or east-northeast.

Level 1 risk of severe storms Tuesday
Level 1 risk of severe storms Tuesday(WITN)

Since we will stay on the warm side of the front, highs will again reach the muggy low 90s Tuesday. The front will lift northward Wednesday, slightly decreasing our storm coverage and lifting temperatures a degree or two from Tuesday. Mid 90s are forecast Wednesday through Friday for afternoon highs with the heat index exceeding 105 at times, especially Thursday and Friday.

Another front will slowly sink southward into eastern Carolina over the weekend, leading to increasing rain chances Saturday into Sunday. Rain chances will increase from 40% Saturday to 60% Sunday. Temperatures will trend down a bit with highs perhaps staying below 90° by Sunday.

The tropics remain quiet, and while that is expected at this point in the season, we are quickly approaching the more active weeks of the year (Mid August through Late September). If you haven’t done so already, now is a great time to make sure your hurricane supplies are up-to-date.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with scattered gusty storms. High of 92. Breezy. Wind: SW 12 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Hot weather continues. High of 94. Isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SW 12 G 20. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and blazing hot. High of 96. Heat index: 107°. Wind: WSW 10-20. Rain chance 20%

Friday

Staying toasty hot with isolated storms late in the day. High of 96. Heat index: 107°. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Building clouds with scattered afternoon and evening storms. High of 91. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 40%

