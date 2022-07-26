Greenville City Council to discuss ending bar ordinance at council meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following a double homicide on Fifth Street in 2009, the Greenville City Council passed a number of ordinances for bars in order to try and reduce the crime rate.

This week’s city council meeting could lead to a drastic change with the biggest topic up for discussion being the 500-foot separation ordinance.

The 500-foot separation ordinance defines the number of feet required between private bars or clubs set by the city council in 2010.

The ordinance was set into place to help reduce the number of violent crimes committed in the Uptown District, but it ended up growing the variety of businesses seen in the area.

“The 500-foot separation ordinance frees up our downtown for other kinds of businesses and we’ve seen that growth,” Greenville City Councilmember Marion Blackburn said. “What’s important here is to have that healthy mix of businesses to make sure that we have all kinds of businesses. We need restaurants, we need boutiques, we’ve got coffee shops now, we’ve got Kings Deli, we want to make sure that growth continues.”

Data from an in-depth study done on the crime in Uptown Greenville shows a significant decrease in violent crimes just about right after the ordinance was put into place.

Uptown Greenville violent crime statistics (Greenville City Council)

For current businesses, Blackburn is making sure that they are aware that nothing will happen to their daily routines.

“We are not going to interfere with them, nobody wants to close them down, we can’t close them down. This is not a conversation that will affect our current private bars and our current private clubs,” Blackburn said.

The city council meeting is Wednesday and is open to the public. Blackburn encourages community members and business owners to attend so they can voice their thoughts.

It will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom, and two in-person sessions will follow at 1:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.