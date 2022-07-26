Expert shares tips on heart disease and stroke prevention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern North Carolina doctor is spreading awareness about the importance of lifestyle choices and knowing risk factors in order to maintain good heart health throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Rony Shammas is a cardiologist at ECU Health. Shammas said there are several factors that make people more at risk of developing heart disease. Some of those risks include; smoking, high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Shammas said in order to prevent these diseases it is important to know your risk factors and treat them.

According to Shammas, COVID-19 has also had an impact on heart health. He said Coronavirus infection can cause an increase in the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure up to a year or more.

Shammas recommends people see a provider for screenings and regular check-ups to prevent problems before they arise. If people have symptoms like chest pain, or shortness of breath, they should see a doctor.

