Drought dries up Lake Wilson, killing hundreds of fish

This is a photo of the bed of Lake Wilson.
This is a photo of the bed of Lake Wilson.(City of Wilson)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Drought conditions have caused Lake Wilson to dry up, killing hundreds of fish.

The City of Wilson says the city’s drinking water quality is still “exceptional” and “not threatened.” The city says it gets most of its water from Wiggins Mill, which is fed by Buckhorn Reservoir via Contentnea Creek.

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows all of Eastern North Carolina in a drought with Wilson County nearly divided between abnormally dry and moderately dry.

According to the city, the water level at Lake Wilson has dropped all summer, and Monday, the lake was about six feet below its usual level. It got so low this past weekend that hundreds of fish died, and more are endangered.

WITN is told that city staff has been in touch with the owners of Silver Lake and they have opened up a gate on their dam. Because of this, water is flowing from Silver Lake to Lake Wilson.

The city shared an update that it has seen some improvement at the lake since receiving water from Silver Lake. City staff says the city does draw raw water at Toisnot Lake, which is why staff cannot close the dam completely at Lake Wilson.

“The dam’s gate are always partially open to maintain stream flow and keep up water quality in the stream and at Toisnot,” the city says.

People are not restricted from fishing at Lake Wilson, and the state Department of Health and Human Services has not issued any warnings about fish caught in low-water levels, according to the city. However, there is an ongoing concern about mercury levels in certain fish.

The city, ultimately, says it is just hoping for rain, and prepares to get some Tuesday.

