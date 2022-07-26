Advertisement

Down East Wood Ducks parent club Texas signs first round pick Rocker

Rocker’s Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter signed with Texas last summer
Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker throws during the first inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College...
FILE - Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) throws during the first inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals on June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Former Vanderbilt star right-hander Rocker is ready for a second go-round in the MLB draft. A brief professional tune-up has him on track to be selected as early as the first round when the draft begins on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have signed third overall draft pick Kumar Rocker. The contract and $5.2 million bonus come a week after the right-handed pitcher was drafted again. Concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick last year. Rocker had shoulder surgery last September. He opened this year with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He had a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 20 innings in his five starts. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Rocker was teammates at Vanderbilt with right-hander Jack Leiter, whom the Rangers got with the second overall pick last summer. The two largely responsible for helping the Commodores top ECU in the NCAA Super Regional in the 2021 season.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

