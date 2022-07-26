Advertisement

Clemson the favorite in ACC preseason football poll

Miami picked to win Coastal Division
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Clemson is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the seventh time in eight seasons. That’s according to voting results released following last week’s ACC media days. Media members picked the Tigers on 103 of 164 votes. ECU’s opening opponent North Carolina State was the second-leading vote getter for ACC champion with 38 votes. The Wolfpack would need to beat Clemson in the Atlantic Division race to play for the title in the final year of the league’s two-division format. Miami is the preseason favorite in the Coastal Division. Reigning league champion Pittsburgh was picked second behind Miami in the division.

