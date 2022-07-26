Advertisement

Area of Bogue Sound under water quality swimming advisory

Generic swimming advisory picture (no location given)
Generic swimming advisory picture (no location given)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a site at the Bogue Sound in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that are higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City, according to the DEQ.

Test results of water samples show a running monthly average of 48 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters. The results are based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.

WITN is told that the advisory issued on July 6th for the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th street in Morehead City is still in effect.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries reminds people that the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Morehead City area. However, the swimming advisories are indeed for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which reads:

State officials say they will continue to test these areas and will remove the signs and let the public know when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

Recreational water quality officials say they sample 215 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year when fewer people are in the water.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
One arrested after man shot in Greenville
Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital
Eric Whitfield represented himself during Monday's hearing.
Hearing wraps up to remove Onslow County school board member

Latest News

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. for New Bern runoff election
James McAlee
Virginia man charged in Onslow County murder
Frying Pan Tower
Amazon donates $25,000 to help keep Frying Pan Tower functional
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings