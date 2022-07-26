Area of Bogue Sound under water quality swimming advisory

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a site at the Bogue Sound in Carteret County.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that are higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

The advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at Sunset Drive in Morehead City, according to the DEQ.

Test results of water samples show a running monthly average of 48 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters. The results are based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.

WITN is told that the advisory issued on July 6th for the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th street in Morehead City is still in effect.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries reminds people that the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Morehead City area. However, the swimming advisories are indeed for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which reads:

“ATTENTION: Swimming in this area is not recommended. Bacteria testing indicates levels of contamination that may be hazardous to your health. This advisory affects waters within 200′ of this sign.”

State officials say they will continue to test these areas and will remove the signs and let the public know when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

Recreational water quality officials say they sample 215 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year when fewer people are in the water.

