Active shooter drill held at West Carteret High School

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An active shooter drill was held at West Carteret High School Tuesday.

The Town of Morehead City says law enforcement from agencies across Carteret County participated, focusing on emergency response to an active shooter on campus.

Jeff Rink, Highway Patrol master trooper, led the training and said statistically, a single law enforcement officer is initially on the scene during active shooter situations. Because of this, the training focused on single officer response.

“Our school resource officers would typically be the first law enforcement on scene,” Morehead City Police Capt. Tim Guthrie said. “Today we’re learning how to stop the threat by ourselves which is the ultimate goal.”

Chris Conger, school resource officer at the school, said 160 officers got exposed to the school’s layout Tuesday. “It’s always good to have this type of refresher training on active shooter situations.”

A second day of training will take place Thursday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school.

