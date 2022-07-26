Advertisement

2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say

Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a hand-dug grave in May. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff, Lauren Harksen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama authorities say they have arrested two teenagers who were found to be connected to a homicide investigation that first started in May.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports the teens have been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel after his body was found inside a hand-dug grave in a wooded area near Highway 145.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon told WBRC that caretakers of a nearby cemetery found what appeared to be a freshly dug grave in that area. However, that tipped off investigators as the cemetery hasn’t had a grave dug in the area for over a hundred years.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the teens’ names but reported they were charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Authorities urged anyone with further information regarding the investigation to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at 205-755-4698.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd
Incoming ECU baseball player seriously injured in Beaufort County boating accident
Ervin Waters Jr. / Samuel Roberts
Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
One arrested after man shot in Greenville
Ten cases of monkeypox reported in North Carolina in 4 days
Eric Whitfield represented himself during Monday's hearing.
Hearing wraps up to remove Onslow County school board member

Latest News

At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier
A crime scene response vehicle arrives at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at officer
‘He made me proud’: Family of fatal Kinston shooting victim speaks out
The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a...
Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
WATCH: Nursing monk seal attacks swimmer to protect her pup in Hawaii