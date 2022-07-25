Advertisement

Two men killed this morning in Kinston shootings

Kinston police
Kinston police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were shot and killed early this morning in two separate shootings in Kinston..

Mayor Don Hardy said both shootings happened around 4:00 a.m. One was on Hyman Road and the other off Airport Road. The mayor said police are not sure yet if the two shootings are related.

The two crime scenes are several blocks from each other.

