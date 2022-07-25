Speed limits lowered at Dare County bridge to protect birds & drivers

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - The summer has brought the annual purple martin roost on the Croatan Sound, and the state Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the birds.

The NCDOT says beginning Monday night, it will temporarily lower speed limits from 55 mph to 20 mph on the William B. Umstead Bridge at dusk and dawn. The bridge is known locally as the Old Manns Harbor Bridge.

WITN is told that from late July through August, the west end of the bridge becomes home to as many as 100,000 purple martins as they prepare for their annual migration to Brazil.

The birds roost under the bridge at night, leave at dawn to feed, and then return at sunset.

“The flock is so large during its peak that it can be seen on radar,” the NCDOT says.

The NCDOT says that since 2007, it has partnered with the Coastal Carolina Purple Martin Society to educate the public about the flock and protect the birds and motorists. The department activates flashing lights and lowers the speed limit on the bridge at sunrise and sunset.

The speed limit is monitored by law enforcement and allows motorists and birds to safely pass across the sound, the NCDOT says. Since the lights and speed limits were installed, the Coastal Carolina Purple Martin Society has seen a dramatic decline in bird deaths around the bridge.

Drivers can use the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge as an alternative, and those who want to see the flock can do so at Dare County’s multipurpose pier at the west end of the bridge.

