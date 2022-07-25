Advertisement

Police: Man fires shots at workers at North Carolina mall

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police say a New York man fired shots at store workers at a North Carolina mall when they confronted him about stolen merchandise, not long after he had stolen items from a home improvement store.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Carlton McCrimmon of Port Washington, New York, tried to steal items from the store at Hanes Mall on Sunday.

According to police, McCrimmon dropped the stolen items when the workers confronted him and ran out of the store, only to return and fire shots at them.

McCrimmon was apprehended in Iredell County, where he also faces charges.

